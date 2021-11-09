Invesco Ltd. Has $249.86 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 53.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $249,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after buying an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,778,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $233.45 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

