Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,430 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $218,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,366,000.

PRF opened at $170.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $122.42 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

