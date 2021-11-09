Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,761 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,635,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sabre worth $232,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.