Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $1,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $3,393,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.