Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($67.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($69.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €57.50 ($67.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/13/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($69.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/10/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SHL stock opened at €60.02 ($70.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.70.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.