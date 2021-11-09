Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 287,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

