Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.
NYSE:NVTA traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 287,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59.
In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
