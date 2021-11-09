Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 137,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,402. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70.

Get Invitae alerts:

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.