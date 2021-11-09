Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

