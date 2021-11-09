Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,991. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

