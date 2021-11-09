iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stake Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 5.3% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $265,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,964. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

