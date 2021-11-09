iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

