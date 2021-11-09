iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.