iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.84

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.69, with a volume of 4492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,762,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,648,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 228,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 132,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

