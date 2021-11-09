iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. 471,768 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

