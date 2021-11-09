iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.19

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.19 and last traded at $176.88, with a volume of 1185797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

