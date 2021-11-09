Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $173.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,865 shares of company stock worth $41,406,143 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

