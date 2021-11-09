Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

