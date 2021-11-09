Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $40,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vuzix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vuzix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

