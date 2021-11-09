Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $47,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $103.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.