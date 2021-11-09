Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $45,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $63,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

