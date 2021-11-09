IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.96

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.96 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.89). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,259 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get IXICO alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of £33.66 million and a PE ratio of 25.89.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.