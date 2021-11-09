J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 289.20 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.35. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

