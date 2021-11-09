Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 484.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 322.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 88.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

JKHY opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

