Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,116,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $182,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.