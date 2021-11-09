Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

BNR traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.40 ($93.41). 345,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.87.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

