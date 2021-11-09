Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($105.10).

BNR traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €79.40 ($93.41). 345,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.87.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

