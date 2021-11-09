Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €110.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €75.54 ($88.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

