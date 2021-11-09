John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.69

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 57136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

