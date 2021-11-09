JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of VOXX International worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 23.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $298.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $678,100. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

