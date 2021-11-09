JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $533,000 Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Investar were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Investar by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

