JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 803.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 809,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $1,145,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

