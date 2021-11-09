JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 102,318 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after buying an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 348,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after buying an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -35.62. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

