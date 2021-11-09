JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,386 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of HIFS opened at $378.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $207.10 and a 52 week high of $380.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

