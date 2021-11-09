JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,090 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 121.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 517,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Daktronics by 590.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Daktronics by 40,615.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 555.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

