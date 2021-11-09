JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,764 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

