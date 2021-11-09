Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

