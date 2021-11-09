Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Juniper Networks worth $71,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.