Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.53 million and $1.78 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00076124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,586.70 or 0.99854026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,685.41 or 0.07026283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

