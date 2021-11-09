KARMA (KARMA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 7% against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and $46.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005196 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00046494 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

