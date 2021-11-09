Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

KPTI opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 67.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

