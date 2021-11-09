KB Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. National Pension Service raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,776,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

