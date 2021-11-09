KB Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.