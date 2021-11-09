KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

