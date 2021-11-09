KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.