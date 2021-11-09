Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.90.

K opened at $62.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

