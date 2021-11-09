KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). KemPharm posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KMPH opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.