Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.65. Key Tronic has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

