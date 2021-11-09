KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Acushnet in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.