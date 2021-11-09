KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.27. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 80,709.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after acquiring an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

