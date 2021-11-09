KeyCorp Comments on KBR, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

NYSE:KBR opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

