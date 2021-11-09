KeyCorp Comments on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE WLL opened at $68.59 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

